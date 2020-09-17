APSSDC inks MOU with 3 firms on skill development

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra Foundation, Biocon Academy and Schneider Electric to provide skills to the youth in the upcoming 30 skill development colleges throughout the State.

APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and CEO and managing director of APSSDC Dr Srikanth Arja in the presence of Minister for Industry Mekapati Gautam Reddy signed the MoU with Rakesh Sony, CEO of Tech Mahindra Foundation, Bindu Ajit, Programme Dean of Biocon Academy and Saikrishna Rao, head of Schneider Electric Education at the APSSDC office here on Wednesday.

Minister Gautam Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on skill development in the larger interest of students who could not secure jobs even after becoming graduates in engineering. He said that he was happy that the three firms came forward to take part in the massive programme of skill development.

As per the MoU, the Tech Mahindra Foundation would establish Centre of Excellence in the logistics sector at Visakhapatnam to provide necessary courses with syllabus to make the youth eligible for the industry. It would also provide certification courses in digital technology and health care sections in the upcoming skill development colleges.

Biocon Academy would become knowledge partner in the skill development colleges to provide training and syllabus preparation in the life sciences domains.

The multinational company Schneider Electric would establish a centre for excellence in the electric department at the skill development college at Nellore.

Special Chief Secretary Ananta Ramu, APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, IT advisor Vidyasagar Reddy, Technical Education special commissioner MM Naik, CEDAP CEO Maheswar Reddy, NAC additional DG KV Nagaraja, APSSDC executive directors V Hanuma Naik, Dr B Nageswara Rao, Prof DV Ramakoti Reddy, Satya Prabha and others were present.