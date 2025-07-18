APSSDC launches German language training programme

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to equip youth with German language skills and enhance their employability skills in global markets, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) inaugurated an international German language training programme in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

As part of APSSDC’s ongoing efforts to promote international placements, the programme offers quality language training aligned with global standards.

Launched in collaboration with Skill Bee at the Indo-German Institute of Advanced Technology (IGIAT), the initiative particularly aids youth in picking up the language in German-speaking countries.

The inaugural was held in the city in the presence of D Manohar, executive director, APSSDC T Anil Kumar, regional employment officer, Zone1, Visakhapatnam, D Aruna, district employment officer, Chamundeswara Rao, district skill development officer, SVSS Ravi Kumar, NAC assistant director, among others.

Speaking at the event, experts highlighted the growing global demand for skilled professionals with fluency in foreign language. They noted that the programme opens up new avenues for job seekers and students in key sectors such as healthcare, engineering, hospitality, and logistics.

The training will be conducted by certified German language instructors and will follow internationally recognised CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) standards. Upon successful completion of the training, students will receive globally-accepted certification and placement support in Germany and other European countries.

This strategic collaboration of the APSSDC marks a significant milestone in breaking language barriers and equipping the youth of Andhra Pradesh with international careers.