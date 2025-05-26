APSSDC opens job opportunities for IT professionals in Greece

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Sunday announced a new overseas employment initiative aimed at skilled Indian IT professionals. This programme is part of the ongoing mission to create global career pathways for the youth of the State.

Under this initiative, APSSDC is facilitating international placements in Kallithea, Greece, for experienced .NET and MS SQL Developers. Selected candidates will receive a competitive annual net salary of €28,000 (approximately Rs 25.2 lakh), along with a comprehensive benefits package including free accommodation, public insurance, social security, and options for contract renewal provided by the employer.

“This initiative represents a significant opportunity for skilled IT professionals to launch rewarding international careers,” said Manohar, Executive Director of APSSDC. “Our commitment is to empower the talented youth of Andhra Pradesh to compete and excel in the global workforce.”

Referring to the eligibility criteria, he said that male candidates below 35 years of age, with a minimum five years of experience in .NET and MS SQL technologies and also with strong English communication skills.

The Selection Process will be English language assessment test in the first stage and technical assessment in the second stage.

Candidates must successfully clear both stages to proceed to the final interview with the employer. Candidate has to bear Visa fees, Flight charges and medical test expenses. However, the employer will provide free accommodation, public insurance, and local transportation.

The interested candidates can register at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/program-registration or send their resumes to [email protected].

For further information, the interested candidates may contact the APSSDC Command Control Centre at 99888 53335.