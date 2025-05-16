APTS offices in 26 districts soon: Mannava

Vijayawada: After the TDP-led NDA government came to power in the State, purchase transactions worth Rs 110 crore have been done through APTS Procurement Services between July 2024 and April 2025, while 55,486 tenders worth Rs 41,000 crore have been published through e-procurement platform during the same period.

To increase and expand its services, the APTS is setting up district offices in all the 26 districts. Each APTS district office functions under one District IT Manager along with three assistant managers.

APTS chairman Mannava Mohan Krishna in a statement on Thursday said that the target for the APTS Procurement Services for the current financial year has been fixed at Rs 600 crore. Stating that cyber security services are being widened further and added that APTS offices are being set up in 26 districts in the State.

It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Limited was launched in 1986 in the State. The APTS played a major role in extending the Information Technology (IT) services like IT Consultancy Services, software and hardware procurement, cyber security auditing and monitoring, IT Infrastructure maintenance, IT projects development, Aadhar-related services, issuing of digital signature certificates along with e-governance.

After NDA came to power with several significant achievements, the APTS between July 2024 and April 2025 has taken up various key projects and also formulated future plans for further extending its services.

With all its experience and knowledge, the APTS has been extending its best possible e-procurement services more efficiently and transparently for different government wings and other organisations for the past several decades the IT-related services, for their procurement of infrastructure, for their hardware and software needs.

Discharging its duties as a nodal organisation for Aadhar and Aadhaar-enabled services, the APTS has been extending e-authentication services to several departments. This Aadhaar authentication helps the government identify eligible beneficiaries for various welfare programmes and other services. Between July 2024 and April 2025 after the TDP-led NDA came to power, the APTS has done 19.39 crore Aadhaar-enabled transactions and Rs 5.98 crore e-KYC transactions.

The APTS has been issuing digital certificates for all the government departments across the State. From July 2024 till April 2025 the APTS has issued nearly 19,500 digital certificates.

APTS is the nodal agency that implements cyber security policies in the State. The APTS extends different services like monitoring cyber security network, infrastructure and auditing.

The APTS Corporation is empanelled with CERT-empanelled following which the corporation has got the ability to hold crucial cyber security audits, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and the most modern red team audit.

In future, APTS is going to conduct cyber security auditing not only in government sectors but also in private organisations including key banking sector, finance, insurance, healthcare and telecom. Also plans are afoot to extend services to neighbouring States following which the revenue through cyber security auditing will go up significantly.

The APTS also takes up monitoring services. The Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Operational Centre (APCSOC) is a unique centre that keeps a close watch 24/7 to prevent any cyber security threat to any government department. Our APCSOC has got the recognition as one of the best monitoring centres in the whole country with state-of-art facilities.

The most critical state IT infrastructures like AP State Data Centre, AP Secretariat Campus Area Network and the State-wide area network till mandal-level are integrated with the APCSOC. The APCSOC is thus playing a key role in keeping our State’s IT infrastructure in the safest way by not only monitoring them 24/7 but also sending early warnings on cyber threats. Currently the APCSOC is monitoring 30,000 events per second traffic.

The APTS has been extending various consultancy services for the past several years including for application development, for project management and for identifying service providers. Also, the APTS is working in close coordination with various government departments and closely working on certain crucial initiatives in RTGS initiatives like the Real Time Governance, Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance and Aware-2.0.

The tender process is taking place in the most successful manner in various crucial government departments like R&B, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation and Healthcare through e-Procurement portal.