Araku coffee, handicraft products a big draw among foreign delegates

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting various departments and their functions, a host of exhibits have been set up at CII Partnership Summit 2025 that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The avenue created a platform for international delegates to browse through displays and get broader perspectives of the Andhra Pradesh government, departments, native products and handicrafts.Among other counters, there were stalls that highlight national industrial corridor, Andhra Pradesh Tourism department, Lepakshi, Araku Coffee, Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, Food Processing Society of AP, Girijan Cooperative Corporation, Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation Planning Department.

Delegates from other countries visited various counters facilitated at the venue and were impressed with the products put up at the venue. “This is the first time we are tasting Araku coffee and it is so refreshing,” said a team of international delegates. Other stalls such as Lepakshi handicrafts, Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys and Khadi textiles appeared to be a big hit among international delegates. After browsing through the stalls, foreign delegates mentioned that they really were impressed with the handicraft products.