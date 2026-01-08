  1. Home
Gururaja School students excel in national level drawing competition

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST
Nandyal: Students of Sri Gururaja English Medium School in Nandyal town won top awards at national level drawing competitions organised by Chintana Prakashana Publications from Chitradurga town in Karnataka.

School Director P Shaikshavali Reddy on Wednesday said that G Tanvika, S Lakshmi Prasanna, M Uday Kumar and P Pranoosha received mementos and certificates at national level. D Jayadeep, S Waseem Habib, B Dhanya Vincy and M Kavya Sri won awards at State level. 127 students showcased outstanding talent at district level.

He presented mementos to the winners and congratulated the drawing masters, who provided excellent training and contributed to the students' success in winning awards at national level.

Sri Gururaja SchoolNational Drawing AwardsStudent AchievementsNandyalChintana Prakashana
