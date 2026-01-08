Release water to tanks or face agitation: YSRCP

Anantapur: Singanamala constituency YSRCP coordinator and former Minister and Dr Sake Sailajanath has warned the coalition government of intensified protests if water is not released immediately to irrigation tanks in Puttlur mandal.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Dr Sailajanath accused TDP leaders of limiting themselves to ceremonial coconut-breaking while failing to release water to tanks.

He accused ruling party leaders of lacking fundamental understanding of water measurement in cusecs and proper allocation protocols and water was deliberately being withheld to allow illegal sand and soil mining operations to continue unchecked.

Sailajanth demanded immediate release of water from Subbaraya Sagar to tanks in Puttlur, Garuku Chintalapalli and Komatikuntla villages, warning that failure to do so by January 16 would invite strong agitation.

Responding to claims that raising public issues amounts to politics, Dr Sailajanath said, “If fighting for farmers and public welfare is termed politics, then yes, that is the politics we stand for.” He asserted that the YSRCP’s struggle for farmers’ water rights would not stop under any circumstances.

Earlier, the former Minister submitted a representation to HLC officials, urging them to ensure immediate water release to the concerned tanks to safeguard crops and farmers’ livelihoods.