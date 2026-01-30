Araku Utsavams commence

Araku Valley (ASR District): The four-day Araku Utsavams began in the scenic Araku Valley, popularly known as Andhra Ooty, showcasing the rich culture and traditions of tribal communities. State Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani, along with Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the traditional lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandhya Rani said the Araku Utsavams represent a blend of tribal culture and age-old traditions. She said the coalition government is committed to the progress of tribal communities and is working towards the integrated development of 11 mandals in the region once associated with the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Minister Durgesh said tourist destinations in Araku are being further developed to attract visitors from across the country and abroad. As part of improving basic facilities, he said the government is making special arrangements with an allocation of Rs 8 crore to address the shortage of accommodation facilities in Araku.

Earlier, the ministers witnessed a colourful carnival featuring 35 different art forms. Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardhar, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nukasani Balaji, APSRTC Chairman North Zone Siyyari Donnu Dora, GCC Chairman Kidari Sravana Kumar, APTDC Director Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu, Culture Department Director Gangulaiah, former MLAs Giddi Eswari, Joint Collector T Sripuja and District Revenue Officer Ambedkar were among those present.