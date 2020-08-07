Araku Valley to remain shut from today amid rising Coronavirus cases

With the coronavirus pandemic is spreading like wildfire in Andhra Pradesh, the district administrations across the state are implementing lockdown over growing cases. Authorities have imposed a complete lockdown in Araku Valley of Visakhapatnam from today in the wake of this. The lockdown will be held for next two weeks with all trades and shops to be closed. Authorities have decided to close private hotels. However, permission has been given only for daily necessities and emergency services. Authorities made the decision as the coronavirus has not come to control despite imposing a two-day lockdown last week. In this backdrop, a complete lockdown will be implemented for two weeks in Araku Valley.

Meanwhile, 781 new cases reported in Visakhapatnam district taking the tally to 16,682 with active cases 9595 and as many as 6949 persons recovered from the dreadful virus. Coming to the death toll, the number stands at 147.

On the other hand, 10,328 corona cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, which brings the total number of cases to 1,96,789. As many as 72 people have died of coronavirus infection in the state recently, bringing the death toll to 1,753. In the past 24 hours, 8,516 people have recovered from Coronavirus bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,09,975. So far 22,99,332 corona tests have been conducted in the state.