Archer Jyothi Surekha appointed Dy Collector

Vijayawada (NTR District): International archer and Arjuna award winner Vennam Jyothi Surekha reported to NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Sai Prasad recently issued an order appointing Jyothi Surekha as the Deputy Collector under sports quota.

As per the government orders, Jyothi Surekha met Collector Dilli Rao at his chamber and handed over her joining report. She expressed her happiness over the appointment of Deputy Collector and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former Parliament member Gokaraju Ganga Raju and Surekha's father V Surendra were present on the occasion.