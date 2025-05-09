Arja Srikanth appointed as Spl Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi

Vijayawada: The State government on Thursday appointed Dr Arja Srikanth, a retired IRTS officer of 1986 batch as the Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi, for a period of two years. He earlier worked in AP on deputation and held different positions.

Arja Srikanth is the native of Pedakallepalli village of Krishna district and was elected for IRTS. He earlier worked as the Director of Andhra Pradesh cultural department, Managing Director of AP Skill Development Corporation. He worked as AP Nodal officer in the state during Covid first and second waves.

The government has announced the duties and responsibilities of Srikanth as the Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan. He has to work in co-ordination with MPs and the Central ministers for following up on the proposals and issues from the AP government. Engage with key stakeholders and investors at the national level, coordinate with the foreign embassies and Ministry of external affairs for approaching the international entities for promotion of the State.

He has to ensure smooth fund flow under Government of India schemes and to monitor and coordinate to ensure the timely release and effective utilisation of funds sanctioned under various Government of India schemes for the AP State.

The Special Commissioner has to pursue and expedite action on matters arising from the CM’s visit to Delhi ensuring resolution and progress. Assist the Resident Commissioner in managing the affairs of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, ensuring smooth operations and coordination with various Departments and undertake any other tasks and responsibilities as may be assigned by the CM from time to time. Srikanth will draw a fixed Remuneration of Rs 2 lakh pm and will get provision of government/hired vehicle.