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Arnab cyclone update: NTR District collectors urges officials to be alert
In Short
Arnab cyclone update: In view of the potential for heavy rains accompanied by strong winds across the state due to Cyclone Arnab, NTR District Collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha has directed all officials to remain on high alert.
Arnab cyclone update: In view of the potential for heavy rains accompanied by strong winds across the state due to Cyclone Arnab, NTR District Collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha has directed all officials to remain on high alert. He stressed the fact that officials from all departments should act in collaboration to counter the effect of the cyclone and to act proactively by taking necessary precautions as per the guidelines given by the Disaster Management Authority. He also ordered that constant monitoring of rainfalls and weather conditions should be done throughout the district.
Collector specifically ordered that the officials should concentrate on areas which are vulnerable to waterlogging. He pointed out that there should be an identification of areas which may have problems because of rains and for which pre-emptive actions should be taken. He asked the departments to act in collaboration so that people do not suffer any inconvenience and should always be ready to extend immediate assistance in case of any emergency. He also ordered that all complaints should be sorted out immediately.
As part of these precautionary measures, senior officials have deployed specialized Rapid Response Teams across the district. The public has been advised to contact the Collectorate Control Room at 9154970454 in case of any emergency.
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