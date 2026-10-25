PM Modi inaugurates new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, interacts with workers

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister interacted with workers at the facility.

PM Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also toured the manufacturing unit to review its facilities and operations.

The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister further visited a product exhibition at the facility, where they viewed the products on display.

The visit highlighted the new manufacturing facility and its workforce, with the Prime Minister interacting with employees and touring the premises alongside the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The facility marks an important step towards strengthening India’s textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region.

Focusing on modern manufacturing practices, the facility is expected to create meaningful employment opportunities, particularly for women, and contribute to the region’s economic progress. The inauguration also highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing role as a destination for industrial investment and manufacturing-led growth, an official statement said.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to witness the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat as the Chief Guest. The event is expected to feature a range of frontline fighter aircraft, helicopters and transport aircraft, offering a display of the Indian Air Force’s operational strength.

Fighter planes expected to participate include the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, the SU-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets, alongside transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to take part, highlighting joint operational capabilities among the armed forces.

The Indian Air Force’s prominent display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, will also participate in the programme. Their performances are expected to feature coordinated formations, precision manoeuvres and aerial demonstrations.