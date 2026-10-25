PM Modi witnesses IAF's 'Wings Over Ganges' air show in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed 'Wings Over Ganges', an aerial display by the Indian Air Force (IAF), where various aircraft showcased their capabilities in a spectacular demonstration over the Ganga from the Namo Ghat here on Sunday.

The air show was organised to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, bringing together a range of aircraft for an aerial display highlighting the force's operational capabilities, precision flying and coordination.

The event featured aircraft such as the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, Su-30MKI and Rafale, along with several transport and other military aircraft.

The second phase of the programme began with three Mi-17 V-5 helicopters carrying the national flag and the Indian Air Force flag in an 'Omkar' formation.

The formation was led by Group Captain Anuj Gupta, marking the beginning of another series of aerial manoeuvres during the event.

The air show also featured the 'Bhagirathi' diamond formation, comprising LCH and Apache helicopters, followed by the Tridev formation.

The latter brought together the Indian Navy's Kamov 31 helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark 3 helicopters from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, showcasing coordination among the three services.

As part of the programme, flowers were showered from the sky, adding a ceremonial element to the display. This was followed by a performance by Rudra aircraft led by Wing Commander S. Bhargava, which carried out a spectacular flare display while soaring across the sky.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) also performed a precision aerial display over the River Ganga, drawing attention with its coordinated manoeuvres and tight formations. The team operates nine red-and-white Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, which painted the skies with a series of signature formations and aerobatic routines during the performance.

The aerial display further showcased the Indian Air Force's airlift and formation-flying capabilities, with aircraft including the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, MiG-29, P-8I, IL-78, Mirage-2000 and Su-30MKI participating in different formations. The formations were named Freelocean, Nataraj, Mahadev, and Vishwanath, adding to the significance of the display held in Varanasi.

The event offered spectators an opportunity to witness a range of aircraft and aerial manoeuvres, highlighting the Indian Air Force's capabilities across different operational roles.

A large number of people gathered on the banks of the holy river to witness the aerobatic performances, demonstrating the precision, coordination and technical expertise involved in executing such large-scale aerial displays.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.



