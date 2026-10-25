BRS Reviews Graduate Voter Registration Drive

WARANGAL: In view of the upcoming Graduates’ MLC elections, the BRS leadership has intensified its focus on the registration of graduate voters. A review meeting was held at Geesukonda mandal headquarters on Sunday under the chairmanship of former MLA from Parkal, Challa Dharma Reddy, with former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao attending as the chief guest and guiding party leaders and activists.

The leaders reviewed the progress of the voter registration drive. Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked party workers to identify every eligible graduate and ensure that they register as voters. He called for wide-scale awareness among graduates and urged leaders and activists to work in coordination at the village level to speed up the registration process.

He said increasing the participation of graduates in the Graduates’ MLC elections should be treated as the responsibility of every party leader and worker. He directed them to take initiative at the field level so that no eligible graduate is left out of the voter registration process.

MLC election in-charge Sambari Samma Rao, BRS state leader Rakesh Reddy, mandal party senior leaders, public representatives, and party activists attended the meeting.