Arrange additional beds, equipment for infected: Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore/Kadapa: With sharp rise in Covid positive cases, Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy instructed the health officials to arrange additional beds, medical equipment and emergency medicines for the infected at all government and private hospitals in the district. It may be noted that more than 200 positive cases have been reported daily for the last one week.



Conducting a review meeting with the officials of medical and health department, nodal officers and private Covid hospital managements at his camp office in Nellore on Thursday, the joint collector asked the health officials and private hospital managements to provide better medical services to the infected persons without any delay.

He said the medical officials should focus their attention on providing emergency medical services to the infected at any time and the patients should coordinate with the Arogyamitra and Nodal officers. Medical services for patients should be provided free of cost with CMCO letter and for those who are not having Aarogyasri and EHS cards, said the Joint Collector. Prabhakar Reddy said the patients and their relatives have to inform Arogyamitra and Nodal officers if they find any fault with the management in providing medical services.

Meanwhile in Kadapa, the administration intensified efforts to prevent the pandemic in the district. District Collector CH Harikiran appealed to people to contact 08562-245259, 259179 or 104 in case of emergency. He said the district has 5 covid centres in Kadapa city, Pulivendula, Proddaturu, Rayachoti areas in the district.

According to the sources, not less than 50 cases are being reported across the district every day. Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said we are initiating all measures to prevent spread of virus and appealed to all people to wear masks, observe social distance and follow sanitization to curb spread of virus. He said the police would act tough on those who are violating covid norms.