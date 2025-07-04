Arrangements at brisk pace for Rottela Pandaga

Nellore: A 14-member temporary festival committee was established to see the arrangements for the 5-day Rottela Pandaga, while Ministers P Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and district Collector O Anand have been conducting review meetings with the officials of all departments for the last one week.

The event will be held July 6 to 10 at Bara Shaheed Dargah in the city. The officials are expecting more than five lakh devotees from all over the country and also from abroad to visit place.

Collector O Anand has ordered the officials not to go on leave till conclusion of the event, i.e., till July 10. He directed irrigation department officials to ensure maintenance of enough water in Nellore Tank located in the premises of Bara Shaheed Dargah. SP G Krishnakanth issued orders regarding traffic regulations, parking places for vehicles coming from other districts and States to avoid traffic congestion.

Police department proposed to install around 2,000 CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas of the Dargah and several number of police outposts to avoid any untoward incidents.

Municipal administration will deploy 2,000 sanitary workers to clean garbage, while medical and health department is organising camps with ambulance facility.

On Thursday, SP Krishnakanth, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, APSPDCL SE Vijayan and other officials visited the Dargah to check the ongoing arrangements. Commissioner Nandan said the administration will ensure provision of infrastructure facilities like drinking water supply, setting up of temporary toilets, maintaining proper sanitation etc in Dargah premises.