Arrangements completed for Ganesh Idol immersion and shobha yatra in Kurnool: SE Umapathi

Kurnool: In preparation for the immersion of Ganesh idols and Shobha Yatra scheduled to take place on Thursday (September 4, 2025), the Electrical Department of Kurnool has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and public safety during the event. Around 200 electrical staff members have been deployed across the city to manage the power requirements and handle any emergencies. To support the smooth conduct of the event, the department has undertaken infrastructure upgrades worth approximately Rs.1.25 crore, including the installation of four 110-11 meter towers and 106 poles measuring 9.1 meters each.

A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday at the local Power house compound under the leadership of Superintending Engineer (SE) M. Umapathi, along with Town Executive Engineer T. Seshadri and other senior officials. During the meeting, the SE instructed all duty officers and staff to take every precaution to prevent mishaps or interruptions during the procession. He emphasized the importance of maintaining vertical clearance at intersections and main roads where the Shobha Yatra will pass. In case of emergencies, 11 KV LT lines will be temporarily switched off to safely facilitate the passage of idols, thereby preventing any accidents.

The SE further directed the staff to remain on duty until the completion of the immersion, ensuring there is no disruption to power supply for consumers. Teams have been instructed to carry essential tools such as helmets, gloves, fuse wires, earth rods, and flashlights. They must also wear ID cards and aprons while on duty and report any incidents or interruptions to higher officials on a minute-to-minute basis.

Key officials present at the meeting included SE Uma Pati, EE Seshadri, DE Nag Prasad (D1), DE Chandramohan (D2), DE Subbanna (Kurnool Rural), along with AEs from the Kurnool Town Division and other staff members. The department has urged the public to cooperate, noting that in certain areas, temporary power shutdowns may occur for safety reasons during the Shobha Yatra. For assistance, citizens can contact the control room at 08518-221919.