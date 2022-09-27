Arrangements for Cochlear implant surgeries completed at BIRRD

Tirupati: TTD run Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) is now having all arrangements for conducting cochlear implant surgeries. Speaking to the media on Monday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that TTD took a decision to make the deaf and dumb people as normal by removing the handicaps.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi and BIRRD special officer Dr Reddeppa Reddy were also present at the press meet. The Chairman recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated the cochlear implant surgery department at BIRRD hospital in May this year. Following this, Dr EC Vinay Kumar of Apollo Hospital, Chennai has successfully performed the first surgery on September 22 and the patient Surya (29) from Anakapalle, who has undergone the surgery was discharged on Monday.

This will become a boon for those born deaf and dumb. Children under five years of age will have 100 percent results from this surgery and the Rs 10 lakh worth surgeries will be done free of charge by TTD, the Chairman said.

Further, under the auspices of Smile Train organisation 'Cleft lip and Cleft palate' surgeries have also been started at BIRRD hospital. Bengaluru-based surgeon Dr Krishna Murthy and BIRRD hospital doctor Dr Jhansi's team performed five such surgeries on September 13 and provided new life to them. It was aimed at performing 100 such surgeries per month and preparing the facilities for it.