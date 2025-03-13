Arrangements in full swing for kalyanam at TTD temple

Vijayawada: TTD EO J Syamala Rao ordered the TTD officials to complete all the works related to Srinivasa Kalyanam to be held on Sri Venkateswara temple premises in Venkatapalem on March 15.

The EO, along with TTD officials, met Guntur district collector Nagalakshmi and held a coordination meeting on the temple premises.

He said campaign for Srinivasa Kalyanam shall be taken up in the nearby villages of Venkatapalem through the TTD Prachara Rathams.

He directed setting up of necessary galleries and queue lines in the surroundings of the Kalyanam venue so as not to cause any trouble to the devotees. He also instructed the staff to illuminate the premises of temple and Kalyana Vedika.

Similarly, steps should be taken to make it easy for the devotees to visit the Srivari temple.

He asked that instructions be given through the public address system so that parking arrangements are made and vehicles are parked systematically without causing traffic disruption.

The EO ordered the officials to invite bhajan groups and Srivari sevaks on a large scale for the celestial wedding. He said that a special joint control room should be established for the district and TTD officials.

Strict security arrangements have been made with security to be monitored continuously with CC cameras. Steps will be taken to ply enough RTC buses so that devotees can come easily from different places. For the convenience of lakhs of devotees who could not watch kalyanam directly, SVBC will live telecast the event, he informed.

Syamala Rao asked officials to keep the premises clean by removing the garbage from time to time. It was suggested that disaster management teams should be kept ready to respond immediately in case of any emergency.

Medical facilities, medicines, staff and ambulances should be made available to the devotees. He said that the necessary number of sevaks should be deployed to distribute food, drinking water and buttermilk to the devotees.

The HDPP secretary was directed to make suitable arrangements to organize cultural programs from 4 pm onwards.

Later, the EO supervised the ongoing arrangements in the Kalyanam venue and other premises and made several suggestions to the officers concerned.

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahamam, Guntur district SP Satish Kumar and officials of various departments participated.