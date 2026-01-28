  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Read Gita with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 12:35 PM IST
Read Gita with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students
X

A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh addressed students of a madrasa in Bhopal on the Republic Day, urging them to read Bhagavad Gita along with Quran as this will help “enlighten their path”.

Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), spoke to students of the institution based in Doraha village of Sehore distict via video conference. “The maulana saab of the madrasa is my old friend. He requested me to address the students on Republic Day. I congratulated the students for the education they are receiving, but I asked the students and their teachers to develop a concern for environment conservation, scientific temper and tolerance,” Singh told PTI. The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994-batch added that he also asked the students “to study Bhagavad Gita along with the Holy Quran as it has been enlightening humanity for centuries.”

Singh, who has earlier served as the Inspector General of Border Security Force in Kashmir, said he told the students that India was a vast country and it was the duty of everyone of them to uphold its “integrity and unity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.

The IPS officer had been in the news in the past after he directed all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits as this will help them lead a “righteous” life.

Tags

IPS officerRepublic Daymadrasa studentsBhagavad GitaQuran messageRaja Babu Singhcommunal harmony and values
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Don’t Throw Away Rice Water: The Everyday Kitchen Leftover With Surprising Beauty, Health and Home Benefits

Rice water, often discarded in kitchens, is a nutrient-rich, natural solution for healthier hair, glowing skin, plants, and cleaning.

Don’t Throw Away Rice Water: The Everyday Kitchen Leftover With Surprising Beauty, Health and Home Benefits

National News

More
Share it
X