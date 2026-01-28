700 roads blocked in HP after heavy snowfall

The hill resort of Shimla received rainfall on Tuesday, while tourists eagerly awaited fresh snowfall, even as normal life was disrupted with roads blocked and power and water supply affected following recent snow and rain.

The local administration has been put on alert in view of an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning forecasting more precipitation. Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the recent snowfall, which came after a long dry spell, was much needed, particularly for farmers and horticulturists.

“The snowfall and rainfall have occurred after a long gap. There was a drought-like situation earlier, and this dry spell has now ended. Snowfall has taken place in Shimla and Dharamshala, while the lower areas received rain. This was necessary for farmers and orchardists,” Negi said.

However, he acknowledged that the weather had also created challenges. According to the minister, 711 roads, including three national highways, are currently blocked across the state. Additionally, 861 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and around 163 water supply schemes have been affected.

“Snowfall does create problems. Roads, electricity and water supply have been disrupted, but machinery and manpower have been deployed on the ground. Restoration work is underway on a war footing,” he added.

Negi appealed to residents and tourists to avoid venturing into risky areas, especially higher reaches, and urged them to follow traffic advisories and safety norms.

“Enjoy Himachal’s weather, but do not put yourself in danger. The IMD has again predicted snowfall, and we are fully prepared,” he said.