Four pilgrims killed as car rams into truck

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 12:32 PM IST
Four pilgrims killed as car rams into truck
Four pilgrims were killed after a speeding car rammed into a truck from behind on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Paparda area.

The car got stuck under the truck and was dragged for a few kilometres, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Meena said five pilgrims were travelling in the car. They were returning to Noida after offering prayers at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

“The car, bearing a Haryana registration number, was heading towards Delhi from Lalsot, when it rammed into the truck. Due to high speed, the car got stuck under the rear of the truck and was dragged for a few kilometres,” Meena said.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accidentpilgrims killedroad crashDausa district tragedyspeeding car collisionRajasthan road safety
