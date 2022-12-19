Arrangements in place for golden jubilee celebrations

Visakhapatnam: The apex committee has decided to host golden jubilee celebrations of Hindustan Shipyard Junior College which has a long history in Visakhapatnam district on January 8, 2023 at college campus. In connection with this, a review meeting was held on the ensuing golden jubilee celebrations here on Sunday.

Close to 45 committee members attended the meeting and examined the arrangements to be made in the college premises. Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the apex said the junior college was established in 1972 and thousands of students who studied in the institution had settled in good positions in different places.

They said the alumni were working in various sectors such as education, social and political arenas across the country and abroad. The members announced that 700 people have already registered for the celebrations so far. The committee members said those who intend to attend the golden jubilee celebrations can register directly at the venue on the same day as well.