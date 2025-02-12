Arrangements reviewed for CM Naidu’s visit

Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar instructed the officials to take steps to check untoward incidents in the backdrop of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to KIMS Hospital at Mangaldas Nagar in Guntur city for inauguration on Wednesday.

He reviewed the security arrangements on the occasion of the CM’s visit. He visited the helipad set up at Green Leaf Tobacco Company and reviewed the arrangements and gave suggestions to the officials.

He asked the cops on security to attend to their duties at least three hours before the CM’s visit. He instructed the officials to inform the higher officials, if they notice any person moving suspiciously. He examined the police security from the helipad to the KIMS hospital and the convoy trial run also.

Additional SPs GV Ramana Murthy, ATV Ravi Babu, K Supraja, Hamuanthu and DSP Sitaramaiah, were present.