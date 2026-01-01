Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Ramakrishna Ashram in Delhi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Kalpataru Day, coinciding the New Year's Day, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Thursday offered prayers at Ramakrishna Ashram in Delhi, a party leader said.

Calling upon youth to join nation-building, Nabin said, “The ashram of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa can be considered a place where Swami Vivekananda and others have inspired generations.”

“Every youth in Bihar and across the country has always remembered him. Today is a special day. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa gave his disciples a divine vision today. As a blessing for fulfilling their wishes, he ensured that their desires were fulfilled," he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ViksitBharat@2047, Nabin said he took inspiration from Swami Vivekananda while announcing five resolutions of a developed India, unity, liberation from the slavery of colonialism, pride in heritage and citizens' duties.

“Heartfelt wishes to all on Kalpataru Day! On this sacred occasion, today we paid obeisance at the feet of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ji at the Ramakrishna Ashram located in Delhi,” said Nabin in a message on X.

“On this very day in 1886, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ji manifested as the 'Kalpataru' — the divine tree that grants self-realisation — and bestowed upon his disciples the boon of spiritual awakening. Revealing his divine state, he had said, ‘May your consciousness be awakened," said Nabin.

“May the spiritual light of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ji continue to forever illuminate the lives of us all on the path of truth, peace, and self-realisation,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Singh are completely rattled and, to remain in the news, keep making one irresponsible statement or another daily.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that whether it is commenting on a slip of the tongue by the Chief Minister, performing a havan in the name of the Sun God, or making statements regarding the Women’s Allowance, these three AAP leaders are only turning themselves into objects of ridicule.

The people of Delhi want to ask Bharadwaj that while he makes daily remarks over a verbal slip by Chief Minister Gupta, what does he have to say about the statements made by his party’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal goof-ups which included “providing higher education in hospitals, world-class medical treatment in schools, and referred to 26 January as Independence Day?”

The public wants to ask AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar that while the Delhi government has already constituted a committee for the Women’s Allowance, why has his party’s Punjab government, even after three and a half years in power, failed to implement the Women’s Honour Allowance announced there till date, asked Kapoor.



