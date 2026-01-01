Chhattisgarh electoral roll revision: Massive BLA deployment signals active voter update drive

Raipur: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh has unveiled the first daily bulletin for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, revealing significant political and public involvement in refining the voter list.

The revision, effective from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026, targets the Draft Electoral Roll encompassing 1,84,95,920 electors, aiming to ensure accuracy and inclusivity for future elections. Data compiled up to January 1, 2026, at 4:00 PM, shows robust engagement from political parties via Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

In Section A, national and state parties collectively appointed 38,846 BLAs, submitting 93 claims for inclusion and zero for exclusion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated with 20,017 BLAs and all 93 inclusion claims.

The Indian National Congress (INC) followed closely with 17,681 BLAs but no claims. Other national parties included Aam Aadmi Party (119 BLAs), Bahujan Samaj Party (501 BLAs), with Communist Party of India (Marxist) and National People’s Party showing nil activity.

Among state parties, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) appointed 528 BLAs, also without claims. The bulletin clarifies that BLAs can collect Form 6 (inclusions) and Form 7 (objections) from the public, but only properly declared forms are counted—generic complaints are invalid.

Final additions to the roll require necessary declarations. Pre-publication figures (before the draft roll) indicate strong prior activity: Section B reports 55,017 Form 6 applications for additions, while Section C notes 2,740,759 Form 7 applications for deletions (including uncollectable entries).

Post-publication, direct submissions from electors in Section D surged, with 23,515 Form 6/6A for inclusions (covering eligible and overseas electors) and 478 Form 7 for exclusions.

Section E recorded zero affidavits under Section 2(g) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, from non-electors seeking inclusions or exclusions, as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

This initial snapshot underscores Chhattisgarh's proactive approach to electoral hygiene, with parties like the BJP and the INC heavily investing in grassroots verification.

Election experts attribute the high BLA numbers to the state's tribal and rural demographics, where booth-level outreach is crucial.

The CEO urges citizens to verify details on the draft roll—available at polling stations or online—and submit claims promptly to avoid disenfranchisement.

As the revision progresses, further bulletins will monitor trends, potentially leading to a cleaner voter registry.

With no exclusions from parties yet, the focus remains on expanding access, aligning with national efforts for transparent polls.



