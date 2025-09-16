Arrangements reviewed for Kartika Masa utsavams

Kurnool: The administration of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have started arrangements for Kartika Masa Utsavams, scheduled from October 22 to November 21.

A preparatory meeting was held on Monday at the administrative building to review and finalise plans for the month-long religious celebrations. The meeting was chaired by Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, with Deputy Executive Officer R Ramanamma, temple priests, engineers, and officials from various departments in attendance.

The focus of the discussions was on providing seamless facilities for devotees, covering aspects such as accommodation, drinking water supply, sanitation, queue management, traffic regulation, parking areas, and cultural programmes.

EO Srinivasa Rao instructed all departments to complete required arrangements, emphasising that no inconvenience should be caused to devotees during festive period. He noted that heavy footfall is expected on Mondays, Kartika Purnima, Shuddha Ekadashi, and public holidays, and urged the officials to implement crowd management strategies and safety measures effectively. The officials were also directed to take up immediate repairs to bathing ghats, changing rooms, restrooms, and other essential infrastructure at Patalaganga and Gangabhavani bathing ghats.

As part of the celebrations, Krishnamma Harathi will be held at Patalaganga on October 24, while Koti Deepotsavam is scheduled at Gangadhara Mandapam on November 1. In addition, Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harathi will be organised every Monday throughout the month.

During the festival period, temple doors will open at 3 am, with darshan timings fixed between 4:30 am to 4 pm and 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Abhishekam rituals inside the sanctum will remain suspended throughout the month to manage the large influx of devotees. Free meals will be distributed daily from 10:45 am, with evening snacks provided from 7 pm, and additional prasadam counters will be set up to meet the demand. Signboards will be installed at important points for guidance, while daily cultural and devotional programs will be conducted to enhance the spiritual atmosphere of the Kartika Masa festivities.