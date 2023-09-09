Arrest of TDP leaders in Rajahmundry

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police arrested Telugu Desam Party leaders in Rajahmundry. The police used force to protest against the arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, preventing the party leaders from even making any noise. Police forces were deployed in front of the residences of prominent TDP leaders in the early hours of Saturday.

TDP Politburo member and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, TDP State Executive Secretary Adireddy Srinivas, and others were arrested in Rajahmundry. They were arrested by the police using force and taken to the police stations. Hundreds of TDP workers were also taken to police stations in vans.

When Gorantla came out of the residence to protest against Chandrababu's arrest along with Telugu Desam Party workers, the police arrested them. He was forced into the house. The TDP workers were taken in a police van and sent away. Later Butchaiah sat inside his house and protested. He blamed the police for undermining democracy in the state. The police brought him out and took him to the police station in a police vehicle.

In another incident, Party ranks led by TDP State Executive Secretary Adireddy Srinivas protested against the arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the City Constituency Telugu Desam Party office. On this occasion, the police arrested Adireddy Srinivas, Kilaparthi Srinivas, and other leaders and took them to Korukonda police station.