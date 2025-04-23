Live
- Guntur mayoral poll on April 28
- Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
- Sujit Mallick takes charge as Central GST Commissioner
- Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks Limited
- AP SSC results to be released today
- Social Welfare Minister assures support to tobacco farmers
- VMC corporators study development works in Bengaluru
- Two Telugu tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack
- Revanth Reddy's team returns from Japan, investment deals worth Rs. 12,062 crore secured
- Purandeswari’s birthday celebrated
Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
Highlights
Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for using diversion politics to shift public focus from the coalition government’s “corrupt” administration.
Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for using diversion politics to shift public focus from the coalition government’s “corrupt” administration.
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he stated that the arrests of former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu and Raj Kasireddy, under the guise of a liquor scam were orchestrated to distract from widespread irregularities of the coalition government.
The state transferred Rs 3,000 crore worth land in Visakhapatnam to Ursa, a suitcase company, at 99 paise per acre and siphoned crores through commissions in Amaravati capital construction. Rambabu condemned the government’s failure to fulfil election promises.
Next Story