Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati

Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for using diversion politics to shift public focus from the coalition government’s “corrupt” administration.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he stated that the arrests of former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu and Raj Kasireddy, under the guise of a liquor scam were orchestrated to distract from widespread irregularities of the coalition government.

The state transferred Rs 3,000 crore worth land in Visakhapatnam to Ursa, a suitcase company, at 99 paise per acre and siphoned crores through commissions in Amaravati capital construction. Rambabu condemned the government’s failure to fulfil election promises.

