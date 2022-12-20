Artistes will get ID cards soon: Roja

Vijayawada (NTR District): Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja said the State government is conducting Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskrutika Sambaralu to bring out the hidden talent of the artistes in the State. On Monday, she inaugurated the State-level cultural festival at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here.

Hundreds of artistes from various parts of the State participated in the cultural festival.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the State government is taking measures to ensure that the benefits are reaching artistes by conducting cultural festivals. She also said that identity cards will be issued to the artistes soon. She said Jagananna cultural festivities were held at four places including Tirupati, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram. The finals are being conducted for two days on December 19 and 20 in Vijayawada.

Roja said the winners of the two-day competitions will be given prizes on Sunday. She informed that Jabardast programme artistes Hyper Adi, Abhi, Chanti, Auto Ram Prasad and Anasuya will attend the programme and distribute the prizes. She said cash prizes will be presented to the winners on Tuesday. Recognition and support are also important in addition to talent for the artistes, she added. The State government decided to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a different and grand style, she noted.

Artistes of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, folk arts like Dappulu (Drums), Chekka Bhajana, tiger dances, Butta Bommalu, Kalika Veshalu and tribal arts and dances like Thinsa, Kommukoya, Savara and Lambadi were performed.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Andhra Pradesh Planning Board chairman Malladi Vishnu, Andhra Pradesh creative and cultural society chairperson Vangapandu Usha and others spoke on the occasion. Several hundred artistes participated on the first day of the celebrations.