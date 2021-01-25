Artworks at Vizag airport reflect culture, tradition

Visakhapatnam: Fusing traditional and contemporary elements, myriad artworks dot Visakhapatnam airport terminal building.

Reflecting the rural landscape and slices of tradition and culture of the region, the terminal paints an aesthetic picture, attracting the attention of the tourists from across the globe.

From the statues of Araku Valley's popular Dhimsa dance to carvings of classical dance mudras, paintings that depict the pristine charm of the village life to artworks portraying Simhachalam and Kailasagiri, eye-catching murals highlighting the essence of the festivities to a bunch of abstract artworks, the terminal building comprises an array of artworks.

Some of the artworks portray the livelihood of fishermen in Visakhapatnam as the 135-km long coastal area in the district provides livelihood to the community.Along with others, the essence of Sankranti festival also took the art route as the walls of the terminal adorn the theme.

In addition, a part of the artworks includes Hindustan Shipyard Limited located in the City of Destiny, the country's biggest ship building yard.

Visakhapatnam airport is where national and international tourists frequent from various destinations. "The moment they step into the airport, the impressive art installations and paintings draw their attention. The art forms that dot the terminal building mirror the spirit of the district along with its tradition and culture," explains M Raja Kishore, airport Director.

With an impressive collection, the artworks at the terminal provide a visual treat to the tourists and visitors. Passengers who are bound to wait for their flights find it a pleasant experience to utilise the time by browsing through the installations and paintings at the premises.