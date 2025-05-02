Arvensys to set up CBG plant worth Rs. 150 cr in AP

Tadepalli: Australian-based Arvensys Group has come forward to establish a Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) unit in the State. The representatives of the company met Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar in Tadepalli on Thursday to discuss the initiative. During the meeting, the minister explained the vast opportunities available for setting up renewable energy projects in the State. He assured the Arvensys Group representatives of full support and cooperation from the government for investors.

Expressing satisfaction, the Arvensys representatives revealed plans to initially set up one CBG plant in the State. They informed the minister that a plant with a capacity of 12–20 metric tonnes would be established with an investment of approximately Rs. 150 crore.

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar clarified that approvals for renewable energy projects would be granted through a single-window system. He expressed optimism that the establishment of the Arvensys CBG plant would create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, he congratulated the Arvensys Group representatives for coming forward to set up the plant.