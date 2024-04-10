Arya Vysyas celebrate Ugadi with fervour

BADVEL (YSR district): On the auspicious occasion of Krodhi Nama Ugadi, the Arya Vysya community came together here for a joyous celebration on Tuesday.

Led by prominent businessman Pabbati Hazrat, Munaga Padmanabhayya, Bachu Suresh Babu, and many others, the community gathered to seek guidance from respected preacher Rachapudi Sai Krishna.

The event held at Badvel municipality, was filled with warmth and tradition as members of the Arya Vysya community welcomed Rachapudi Sai Krishna with garlands and sweets. As per Telugu tradition, Ugadi is celebrated with fervour as a time of new beginnings and auspiciousness.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachapudi Sai Krishna, who serves as the management officer of Rachapudi Nagabhushanam Educational Institutions, shared his wisdom and insights with the community members. His guidance was highly valued and his presence added to the festive spirit of the occasion.