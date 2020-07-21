As the coronavirus cases increase, Visakhapatnam to go self-imposed lockdown

Lockdown in Visakhapatnam: The lockdown process has started once again in Visakhapatnam in the wake of Coronavirus spread and the hike in the death rate. However, this does not mean that the government is imposing a lockdown, the traders have decided that sales be continued till noon followed by full lockdown for the rest of the day. Cases are on the rise and people are panicking over the presence of containment zones across Visakhapatnam. As the corona spreads, regardless of urban, rural, or agency, people are moving towards the imposition of voluntary lockdown.

Earlier, the government has imposed full lockdown in Tirupati amid a rise in the coronavirus cases in the temple city. The other state administrations are contemplating imposing lockdown in the areas where the cases are high in number.

Meanwhile, at least 54 persons lost their lives as on Monday in Andhra Pradesh due to the COVID19 pandemic, taking the toll to 696. As per the bulletin released by the medical and health department, 4074 new positive cases were reported on Monday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases in the State crossed the 50,000 marks. At present, 53,724 people have been affected by the virus in the State. On the other hand, 28,000 patients were under treatment at various hospitals, and 24,228 got discharged as of Monday along 1,335 people got discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centers in the State.



