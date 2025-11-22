ASHA seeks key reforms in bar policy

Vijayawada: Placing its demands at the forefront, the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) urged the State Government to immediately implement a set of critical reforms to strengthen the revised Bar Policy and boost tourism, MICE, and coastal hospitality in Andhra Pradesh. In a detailed representation submitted to the Department of Excise & Prohibition, ASHA emphasised four key industry needs: single-bottle indent permissions for premium liquor, flexibility to purchase stocks from any APSBCL depot, reintroduction of draft beer, and time-bound event approvals within 24 hours. The Association said these measures are essential to enhance ease of doing business and help Andhra Pradesh compete with leading hospitality-focused states.

Principal Secretary (Excise & Prohibition) Mukesh Kumar Meena heard the concerns in detail and assured industry-friendly consideration.

ASHA was represented by president R.V. Swamy, general secretary S. Murthy Chittoori, and joint secretary MV Pavan Kartheek.

Key demands highlighted by ASHA include permission for hotels to place single-bottle indents for premium, seasonal and international liquor brands with a simplified, time-bound label registration system. The Association said this would expand premium offerings, support MICE and destination weddings, and increase excise revenue. The Association urged that hotels be permitted to procure stock from any APSBCL depot in the state and use owned or hired vehicles for transport. This, they said, would ensure uninterrupted availability of premium brands and streamline hotel inventory management. ASHA sought the revival of draft beer permissions, allowing hotels to procure kegs from breweries and microbreweries through APSBCL-authorised depots. Draft beer, they noted, is crucial for microbreweries, premium bars, lounges, coastal tourism, and guest experience.

Calling it vital for tourism and MICE growth, ASHA demanded that event permissions for star hotels be granted within 24 hours through a simple, time-bound process to aid destination weddings, conferences, and investor confidence.