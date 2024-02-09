ASHA workers’ protest foiled

Guntur: Police arrested Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) while they were protesting at Mangalagiri and shifted to the police station on Thursday.

In response to the Chalo Vijayawada programme, about 600 ASHA workers reached Y Junction at Mangalagiri and raised slogans against the YSRCP government. They demanded the government to solve their long pending demands.

While they were trying to go to Vijayawada, police arrested them and shifted to the police station.

In the melee, an ASHA worker fell unconscious. She was shifted to the local government hospital for treatment. Some of the ASHA workers rushed to the spot and sat on the road near the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri and protested against the attitude of the police