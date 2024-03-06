Ashok Raju starts new journey with BJP

Tirupati: In a significant development, the chairman of Siddarth Group of Institutions in Puttur Dr Konduru Ashok Raju has joined BJP on Tuesday. BJP state chief D Purandeswari welcomed him into the party fold at a programme in Vijayawada. Putting an end to his long association with TDP, Ashok Raju resigned from that party on February 29 and made negative comments on TDP Nagari candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash.

He felt that Bhanu was opposed even by his family members, including his mother, and he may not garner support in the constituency. As such, it would be difficult for the party to win in Nagari. Despite serving the party for a long time, he could not get any post in all these years with which he was deeply upset. It was learnt that he was contemplating the idea of switching loyalties from TDP to another party ever since the party announced its first list with 99 candidates. To his dismay, the party has announced the candidature of Bhanu Prakash from Nagari.

This has shattered all his dreams of getting the party ticket in the coming Assembly elections which was learnt to have forced him to bid adieu to the TDP. It was said that he has decided to join the BJP fold even before resigning to the TDP. But, a formal entry could take place only on Tuesday.

Upon joining the BJP, Ashok Raju expressed his admiration for the party's ideology and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development and welfare initiatives as significant factors that influenced his decision. Raju pledged to follow in the footsteps of the Prime Minister and contribute to strengthening the party in the Tirupati district.

While Ashok Raju’s specific role within the BJP remains unclear at this stage, his departure from the TDP will undoubtedly change the political dynamics in the constituency. However, the possibility arises that if the TDP and Jana Sena form an alliance and contest the election alongside the BJP, Raju may find himself supporting the TDP candidate once again. Despite potential negotiations between the TDP and BJP, Raju getting Nagari ticket seems unlikely. Consequently, Raju’s candidature under the new party banner remains uncertain for the moment.