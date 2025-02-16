Ashoka Women’s Engg College celebrates 13th Graduation Day

Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College (Autonomous), affiliated with JNTUA, grandly celebrated its 13th Graduation Day on Saturday. The event marked the graduation of B Tech, MBA and MCA students from the batch of 2024.

Professor D V R Saigopal, Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University, Kurnool, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the traditional lamp and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates.

Addressing the students, he emphasised, “If success is your goal, hard work should be your path. Completing your engineering degree is not the end of your journey but the gateway to new opportunities. Keep learning, think innovatively every day, and always be prepared to seize opportunities.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of the students, parents and reminded graduates of their responsibility towards society. He expressed his delight at the fact that around 800 students had successfully completed their B Tech, MBA, and MCA courses, with all eligible students securing 100% job placements.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College CEO Dr Haris Krishna and Principal Dr R Naveen highlighted the institution’s commitment to providing quality education and career-oriented training. They encouraged students, saying, “You have all the resources to turn your dreams into reality. Utilise them wisely and carve a bright future for yourselves.”

The event was attended by heads of various departments, teaching and non-teaching staff, alumni, current students, and proud parents, who congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future endeavours.