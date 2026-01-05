  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

ASHV 2026 Techno–Cultural–Sports Fest launched

  • Created On:  5 Jan 2026 11:15 AM IST
ASHV 2026 Techno–Cultural–Sports Fest launched
X

Madanapalle: The website and promotional posters of ASHV 2026, a national-level techno–cultural–sports fest, were launched at MITS Deemed to be University by Founder and Chancellor Dr. Y. Vijaya Bhaskar Chowdary. Vice-Chancellor Dr. C. Yuvaraj announced that the two-day fest will be held on March 25 and 26, 2026, featuring technical, cultural, and sports competitions.

Students pursuing Diploma, Engineering, Degree, and Postgraduate courses from across the country can participate. Registration and event details are available at www.ashv2k.in and www.mits.ac.in. He added that film personalities and playback singers will entertain students, as in previous editions.

The launch event was attended by Pro-Chancellor Y. Dwarakanath, Registrar Dr. D. Pradeep Kumar, Principal Dr. P. Ramanathan, ASHV-2026 Convener and Vice Principal Dr. Kamal Basha, Senior Assistant Director–Admissions Dr. V. Maruthi Prasad, Co-Conveners, student coordinators, and students.

Tags

ASHV 2026 FestMITS University MadanapalleTechno Cultural Sports FestStudent Events IndiaUniversity Festival Launch
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

15-year-old boy injured in Maoist-planted IED blast in Chhattisgarh

15-year-old boy injured in Maoist-planted IED blast in Chhattisgarh

National News

More
Share it
X