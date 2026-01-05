ASHV 2026 Techno–Cultural–Sports Fest launched

Madanapalle: The website and promotional posters of ASHV 2026, a national-level techno–cultural–sports fest, were launched at MITS Deemed to be University by Founder and Chancellor Dr. Y. Vijaya Bhaskar Chowdary. Vice-Chancellor Dr. C. Yuvaraj announced that the two-day fest will be held on March 25 and 26, 2026, featuring technical, cultural, and sports competitions.

Students pursuing Diploma, Engineering, Degree, and Postgraduate courses from across the country can participate. Registration and event details are available at www.ashv2k.in and www.mits.ac.in. He added that film personalities and playback singers will entertain students, as in previous editions.

The launch event was attended by Pro-Chancellor Y. Dwarakanath, Registrar Dr. D. Pradeep Kumar, Principal Dr. P. Ramanathan, ASHV-2026 Convener and Vice Principal Dr. Kamal Basha, Senior Assistant Director–Admissions Dr. V. Maruthi Prasad, Co-Conveners, student coordinators, and students.