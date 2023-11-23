Aspirations of poor inspire government: YSRCP leaders

Ongole: The YSRCP leaders participated in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra here on Wednesday. The YSRCP is organising a bus tour in the state explaining its commitment to the welfare of the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

As part of the tour, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ministers Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, MLAs KP Nagarjuna Reddy, TJR Sudhakar Babu, YSRCP district president Janke Venkata Reddy, MLC Pothula Suneetha, and other leaders organised in a press meet.

Speaking to media, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the government is giving priority to the welfare of the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and is powered by the aspirations of the poor people. He said that people are happy, and believe in the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The government has sanctioned Rs 350 crore for the drinking water scheme to Ongole town, and the CM will lay the foundation soon. The works of the fishing harbour at Kothapatnam, and the modernisation of Pothuraju Kalva are underway, along with the process of handing over the lands for Aaramakshetrams for various castes and their construction in the town. The government is ready to acquire land for the distribution of housing sites to 2, 5000 families in Ongole.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy observed plight of the poor SCs, STs, BCs and minorities while he was on padayatra, and introduced many welfare schemes for them immediately after he became the Chief Minister.

He praised the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking revolutionary decisions that no earlier chief minister had taken and the government has fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto.

Ministers Nagarjuna and Suresh said that education, medical and health, per capita income etc are better under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy than Nara Chandrababu Naidu. They asked the public to protect him and support him in the next elections.

They said that the political parties in other states in the country made promises to introduce welfare schemes like that of Andhra Pradesh. They said that the state government is running with the aspirations of the poor people, who need to protect the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.