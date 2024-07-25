Assembly passes Land Titling, YSR varsity law

Vijayawada : The Assembly on Wednesday passed The Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Repeal Bill 2024 and The Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Minister for revenue, registrations and stamps Anagani Satya Prasad moving the Land Titling Act Repeal bill in the House alleged that the YSRCP enacted the law to loot both government and private lands. He said the land resurvey was full of lapses raising number of disputes and litigations. Under the Land Titling Act, poor farmers will be denied opportunity of approaching district courts and has to file a petition in High Court only if there is any dispute.

Satya Prasad said there are 45 lakh farmers with less than two acre in the state and 25 lakh farmers are having less than three acre. The hidden agenda of YSRCP government was to grab private lands in the name of Land Titling Act. The House passed repeal bill unanimously.

Responding on the repeal of Land Titling Act, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that farmers had resorted to agitation fearing loss of their land under Land Titling Act. He said under the Act, the records will be in control of criminals. The land resurvey resulted in illegal settlements and number of disputes. The Chief Minister said that the NDA government promised to repeal the Act during election campaign and as per the promise he had signed on the file immediately after assuming office.

Later, minister for health Y Satya Kumar Yadav moved the Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2024 renaming the university as Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. The House passed this bill also unanimously.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said due to change of name of health university from NTR University of Health Sciences to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences by the previous YSRCP government, 16,290 students suffered during 2022 and 14,500 during 2023.

He said while former Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy changed the name of NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, displaying his respect towards NTR, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy removed NTR name and changed the name as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.