Assembly secretary general resigns

Vijayawada: AP Assembly secretary general P P K Ramacharyulu resigned from his post on Tuesday. It may be noted that Ramacharyulu retired from service but being continued in the service with the extension of his service by previous YSRCP government.

The TDP alliance government issued a circular asking those who are continuing in the service after retirement to resign their posts.

As per the orders, the secretary general submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu.