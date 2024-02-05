  • Menu
Assembly session begins at Amaravati

Assembly session begins at Amaravati
VIJAYAWADA: The assembly session began on Monday at the Assembly in Velagapudi, Amaravati. The vote on account budget session is expected to be held...

VIJAYAWADA: The assembly session began on Monday at the Assembly in Velagapudi, Amaravati. The vote on account budget session is expected to be held till February 7. Governor Abdul Nazeer addresses the both houses in the joint session on the first day.

Later, BAC meeting will be held and it will discuss how many days the session to be continued and subjects to be discussed. Finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy will introduce the vote on account budget on February 7. This is the last Assembly session of the YSRCP government. The session is likely to amend some bills.

X