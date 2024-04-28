Sai Sangeeta won gold medal for India in Dubai Asian Championship

Sai Sangeeta from Nagar Kurnool District Center won gold medal for India in 400m relay Asian Junior Athletics held in Dubai. This is the first time to win a gold medal in the World wide Dubai Asian Championship. Gold medalist Sai Sageetha is studying first year of degree.













Many people in the district center are expressing their joy and congratulations for winning the gold medal in the athletics competition held last night. Father Shyam said that Sai Sangeeta had a desire to excel in athletics from the beginning.





Sai Sangeeta's family members were happy to win the gold medal. Sai Sangeeta's father is working as a constable in the communication department of the district SP office. The information staff congratulated her for this.







