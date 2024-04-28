Live
- KCR Rally at Hanumakonda Chowrastha Road Show for Warangal Parliamentary Elections
- Yastika, Renuka Thakur star in India’s 44-run win over Bangladesh in T20I series opener
- Sai Sangeeta won gold medal for India in Dubai Asian Championship
- BSP's Akash Anand booked for hate speech against BJP
- Two die of sunstroke in Kerala, heat alert sounded in parts of state
- IPL 2024: Will Jacks, Kohli shock Gujarat, keep RCB's playoff hopes alive
- IPL 2024: 'Can't sit and speak from a box', Virat Kohli slams strike-rate critics
- ISL 2023-24: We have to give our everything, says FC Goa's Fernandes ahead of semis clash with Mumbai City
- Study confirms air pollution increases risk of Alzheimer's disease
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed Deputy Prime Minister
Just In
Sai Sangeeta won gold medal for India in Dubai Asian Championship
Highlights
Sai Sangeeta from Nagar Kurnool District Center won gold medal for India in 400m relay Asian Junior Athletics held in Dubai. This is the first time to...
Sai Sangeeta from Nagar Kurnool District Center won gold medal for India in 400m relay Asian Junior Athletics held in Dubai. This is the first time to win a gold medal in the World wide Dubai Asian Championship. Gold medalist Sai Sageetha is studying first year of degree.
Many people in the district center are expressing their joy and congratulations for winning the gold medal in the athletics competition held last night. Father Shyam said that Sai Sangeeta had a desire to excel in athletics from the beginning.
Sai Sangeeta's family members were happy to win the gold medal. Sai Sangeeta's father is working as a constable in the communication department of the district SP office. The information staff congratulated her for this.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS