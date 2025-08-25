Aster Ramesh Hospitals plans major expansion

Amaravati: Aster Ramesh Hospitals is undergoing a major expansion and modernisation, with plans to add 1,000 new beds across Andhra Pradesh. The hospital network, which is already a leader in the state’s healthcare sector, is set to introduce several advanced services, including cardio-oncology, robotic surgeries, and heart and lung transplantations.

This expansion aligns with the state’s “Swarnandhra Pradesh @ 2047” roadmap, which aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a top destination for economic growth, infrastructure, and world-class healthcare.

Dr Somasekhar, chairman of the Aster India Medical Advisory Board, addressing the media here on Sunday, stated, “Our goal is to make Aster Ramesh Hospitals a world-class centre for cancer treatment and multi-organ transplantation.” The hospital is introducing robotic surgeries and AI-driven diagnostics to ensure patients in the coastal region have access to top-tier care without needing to travel. The facilities include Specialised Cardio-Oncology, expansion of Robotic Surgery, Heart and Lung transplants, a unified platform, “Cloud Docs Ramesh Central Command Station,” is being launched to integrate over 2,000 consultants from the Aster Group, allowing for seamless collaboration across various specialties.

Chairman MS Rammohan Rao, Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Dr Madhusmita, and the specialists of the hospital also participated.