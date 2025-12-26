3 ring roads planned for Economic Region

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government was planning three ring roads, cumulatively 645 km long, as part of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region. The plan was made public at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

A 432-km ring road will be constructed from Paradip to Puri via Tangi, Saptasajya and Rameswar. It will be built in coordination with the Centre’s proposed 111-km Capital Region Ring Road, a statement said. Another 148-km ring road will be built from Cuttack to Khurda via Balipatna, Pipili and Jatni. Also, a 65-km inner ring road will be constructed in Tamando in Khurda district via Chandaka, Pahal and Dhauli.

Apart from this, there is also a proposal for 32-km railway line from Puri to Konark and 70-km line from Konark to Bhubaneswar via Nimapada. According to the statement issued by the CMO, the roads will ensure huge industrial growth in the region.

The Chief Minister suggested that officers prepare special plans to develop the cities in this region as ‘growth hubs’. Majhi also directed them to remain in regular contact with NITI Aayog and expedite work on this project. He asked officers to pay special attention to the development of tourism in this region. The proposed Economic Region is expected to drive growth in sectors such as agriculture and fisheries, manufacturing, transport, port-based industries, chemicals, textiles, information technology and tourism.

The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner Anu Garg.