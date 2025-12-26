‘Build a Bangla, we dream of’

Dhaka: Amid the widespread unrest in Bangladesh over the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chief Tarique Rahman marked his homecoming on Thursday.

Rahman, who is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Dhaka after 17 years of exile in London. After receiving a rousing welcome in Dhaka from around 50 lakh supporters, Rahman addressed a rally, calling for the return of peace to Bangladesh and stated that as the leader of BNP, he has a plan. “Agents of various dominant powers are still engaged in conspiracies.

We must remain patient. We have to exercise caution,” Tarique said. While he made no mention of any external forces at play, the BNP leader urged supporters not to respond to any form of provocation. “The time has come for all of us to build the country together. This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely,” the BNP leader said. “Bangladeshis want to regain their right to speak and want their democratic rights back,” he added.

The BNP acting chief also recalled the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971 and the student uprising of 2024 and said that the people must repay those who have been martyred in these two conflicts and work towards building a Bangladesh “we all dream of”.

Tarique Rahman also invoked American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and his historic “I have a dream” speech. Speaking at 300 Feet Road, the BNP acting chief said he “has a plan” to build a better Bangladesh for the people.

“This plan is for the interest of the people, for the development of the country, for changing a lot of the country. To implement the plan, I need the support of all the people of the country. If you stand beside us, God willing, we will be able to implement my plan,” he announced. The BNP leader also urged the people to come together and join hands for the betterment of the country. “Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals -- all must join hands to maintain law and order,” he added.