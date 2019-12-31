Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

At last, APSRTC workers becomes government employees, govt issues notification on the same

At last, APSRTC workers becomes government employees, govt issues notification on the same
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification that all RTC workers are government employees from January 1.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification that all RTC workers are government employees from January 1. The government said in a notification that January 1 would be considered as RTC Employee Recruitment Day. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Merger of Workers Merger) Act 2019 has issued a notification.

The government has issued a directive treating RTC workers as employees of the newly established public transport department. RTC workers will receive salaries directly from the vault, similar to government employees, from February.

A total of 51,488 RTC employees would benefit and RTC staff will become public transport employees starting from January 1. Until now, no state except in Andhra Pradesh has integrated RTC staff into the government. The merger of the RTC into the government will benefit 51,488 people in all departments of the corporation. The government has made arrangements for the payment of dues to RTC employees as soon as they are incorporated in the government.

With this, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has stood by his word, which he has promised at the time of his Padayatra as part of his Navaratnalu. Despite many hurdles Jagan successfully merged the APSRTC in government. The governor has also reportedly signed the notification issued by the government.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana31 Dec 2019 11:05 AM GMT

IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana

From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
PM Modi
PM Modi's CAA Outreach: Better Late Than Never


Top