At last, APSRTC workers becomes government employees, govt issues notification on the same

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification that all RTC workers are government employees from January 1. The government said in a notification that January 1 would be considered as RTC Employee Recruitment Day. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Merger of Workers Merger) Act 2019 has issued a notification.

The government has issued a directive treating RTC workers as employees of the newly established public transport department. RTC workers will receive salaries directly from the vault, similar to government employees, from February.

A total of 51,488 RTC employees would benefit and RTC staff will become public transport employees starting from January 1. Until now, no state except in Andhra Pradesh has integrated RTC staff into the government. The merger of the RTC into the government will benefit 51,488 people in all departments of the corporation. The government has made arrangements for the payment of dues to RTC employees as soon as they are incorporated in the government.

With this, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has stood by his word, which he has promised at the time of his Padayatra as part of his Navaratnalu. Despite many hurdles Jagan successfully merged the APSRTC in government. The governor has also reportedly signed the notification issued by the government.