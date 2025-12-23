Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The enduring ideal of Indian politics - “From Atal to Modi: Andhra Pradesh pays a grand tribute to the architect of modern India”

Kurnool: Capturing the life and legacy of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a single narrative is an arduous task, for his personality transcended conventional political boundaries. A scholar, poet, swayamsevak, statesman, moral politician, patriot and visionary leader, Vajpayee ji left an indelible imprint on India’s political, cultural and moral landscape. His birth centenary on December 25, 2024, served as a reminder that while leaders may pass, their principles endure. Vajpayee ji’s ideals continue to inspire the nation, particularly political leadership, in shaping the vision of a New India rooted in democracy, integrity and national pride, Dr Vinusha Reddy, Spokesperson of BJP Andhra Pradesh, speaking to The Hans India, has said.

Recognising this enduring legacy, BJP Andhra Pradesh State President Sri P.V.N. Madhav, who assumed charge in July 2025, envisioned a meaningful tribute through the 14-day Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra (Atal–Modi Good Governance Yatra). As part of this initiative, a dedicated bus yatra of BJP leaders traversed every district of Andhra Pradesh, unveiling statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and holding public meetings highlighting his pivotal role in shaping modern India and how his vision continues through Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The programmes recalled Vajpayee ji’s prophetic words spoken at the BJP’s inauguration in 1984 at Shivaji Park, Mumbai — “Andhera Chhateyga, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega” — which infused belief among party workers even when the BJP had only two Lok Sabha seats.

From his roots in the Jana Sangh to becoming a 10-time Lok Sabha MP and a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, Vajpayee ji stood firmly against authoritarianism, most notably during the Emergency. As the founder and ideological pillar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he later emerged as the first BJP Prime Minister, successfully steering a coalition government by carrying along allies of diverse ideologies. His political morality was exceptional, as he chose to relinquish power rather than compromise ethics, even when his government fell by a single vote. This rare integrity made him a source of resilience for generations of party workers and laid the ideological foundation for the BJP’s rise from two seats to full-majority governments twice, with the party now governing 20 states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.

A core nationalist, Vajpayee ji always placed national interest above political convenience. His iconic poem “Mastak Nahin Jhukega” symbolised his unwavering stance on sovereignty, particularly on Kashmir and external aggression. During the 1999 Kargil intrusion, while serving as caretaker Prime Minister, he launched Operation Vijay, decisively evicting intruders despite international pressure, and earlier asserted India’s strategic autonomy through the Pokhran nuclear tests. This resolve has been taken forward by Prime Minister Modi ji through surgical strikes after Uri, the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor, while transforming India from a defence importer into an exporter through Atmanirbhar Bharat, with indigenous production of drones, submarines, missiles and fighter components.

Vajpayee ji’s governance philosophy, reflected in the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan,” was rooted in compassion for the common citizen. His tenure witnessed transformative initiatives such as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the Golden Quadrilateral highway project, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, telecom reforms and Kisan Credit Cards. These reforms have been significantly expanded under Prime Minister Modi ji, with India now having the world’s second-largest road network spanning 67 lakh km, constructing 34 km of highways and 91 km of rural roads daily, ranking second in freight transport, and witnessing mobile data costs drop from Rs 300 per GB in 2014 to nearly Rs.10 per GB today. Vajpayee ji’s belief in diplomacy that balances strength with compassion continues through India’s global outreach under the ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

In Andhra Pradesh, Vajpayee ji’s birth centenary was commemorated across all districts through the Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra, drawing wide public participation and enthusiasm. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Vajpayee ji as an “Ajatashatru,” a statesman without enemies, and called upon TDP MLAs and MPs to actively participate, while Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended full support, with party leaders joining the programmes. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the yatra at Dharmavaram, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the event at Madanapalle. State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, State Health Minister Satya Kumar, Union Minister Srinivas Varma, Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Bandi Sanjay, Annamalaia nd several NDA MLAs and MPs took part. Several prominent leaders will witness the concluding programme on December 25 in Amaravati, coinciding with Vajpayee ji’s birth anniversary, reaffirming that his values, ethics and principles remain more relevant than ever, Dr Vinusha Reddy told The Hans India.